BBC Acquires ‘Psycho’ Prequel ‘Bates Motel’

Bates Motel is coming to the Beeb. The BBC has acquired all five seasons of the Psycho prequel and plan to make the series available as a box-set on the BBC iPlayer later this year.

“Bates Motel is modern reinvention of the classic spine-tingler”, said Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisitions for the BBC. “Full of suspense, intrigue and unexpected twists, it will keep BBC viewers mesmerised until the very end.”

This marks the latest UK sale for Bates Motel. NBCUniversal Global Distribution, who handle global sales for the series, previously licensed first window UK rights to the series to Universal Channel, who aired it on this side of the pond between 2013 and 2017. NBCUniversal Global Distribution also licensed SVOD rights to Bates Motel to Amazon Prime Video UK.

Created by Carlton Cuse, Bates Motel was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and is described as a contemporary exploration of the formative years of Norman Bates, relationship with his mother, Norma, and the world they inhabit. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Freddie Highmore, Vera Farmiga, Max Thieriot, Nicola Peltz, Olivia Cooke and Nestor Carbonell.