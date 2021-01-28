AMC Sets UK Return Date For ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6

Fear The Walking Dead will return to AMC UK to finish airing its sixth season from Monday April 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Fear The Walking Dead is set at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse – a time when the world was changing rapidly for reasons unknown, before anyone understood exactly what was happening, when life as everyone knew it was upended and altered in ways no one could have ever imagined – and follows three blended families as they attempt to survive the end of the world. The drama series, which was created by Robert Kirkman & Dave Erickson, is produced by AMC Studios and stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

In the back half of season six, as Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, “The End is the Beginning.”’

