Amazon Prime Video Acquires UK Rights To Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer’

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the UK rights to Freeform’s upcoming drama series Cruel Summer after striking a deal with international distributor Entertainment One (eOne). The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Cruel Summer takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from alternating POVs.

The drama series, which was created by Bert V. Royal, is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Iron Ocean Productions and stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew. The executive producers are Bert V. Royal, Tia Napolitano, Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple.

“With Cruel Summer, Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Bert V. Royal and Tia Napolitano have created a unique drama that will have Prime members around the world biting their fingernails as this mysterious story plays out,” said Brad Beale Vice President, Worldwide Content Acquisition for Prime Video. “This highly anticipated series is a great addition to our catalogue of shows and movies already on Prime Video; we can’t wait for Prime members to watch this compelling series.”

While Stuart Baxter, President of International Distribution for eOne, added: “We’re thrilled to expand our international relationship with Amazon Prime Video on this highly sought-after series. Cruel Summer is incredibly timely in today’s age of strong female voices, and unique in telling the story from dual perspectives, unravelling a dark mystery piece by piece. We believe this edge-of-your-seat, layered drama with international themes will appeal to audiences all around the world, initially on SVOD and then beyond.”