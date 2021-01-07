Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’ Season 4

The fourth season of Frankie Drake Mysteries will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Tuesday January 26th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Frankie Drake Mysteries is set in 1920s Toronto and follows the city’s only female private detectives as they take on the cases the police don’t want to touch. The drama series, which was created by Carol Hay and Michelle Ricci, is produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC and UKTV and stars Lauren Lee Smith, Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard, Sharron Matthews, Wendy Crewson and Grace Lynn Kung.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Scavenger Hunt, our gals are on a spirited scavenger hunt. After a player is murdered, in order to solve the case, they must first work out if it’s a matter of killing off the competition or something more personal.

