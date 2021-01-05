5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘NCIS’ Season 16

The sixteenth season of NCIS will premiere on 5USA on Monday January 25th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario & Don McGill, NCIS follows a team of investigators working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s (NCIS) Major Case Response Team, which is led by veteran Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.

In the opening episode of the show’s sixteenth season, titled Destiny’s Child, one month after Director Vance was kidnapped, Gibbs is assigned the role of acting director in his absence while the team searches worldwide for his whereabouts. Pej Vahdat. Robin Karfo, Keon Alexander, Naomi Grace, Alexa Hamilton, Chad Lindberg, James A. Watson, Jr.,Jim Meskimen, Rob Mainord, Lauren September, Cory Jacob, Jessica Gardner and Danielle Rayne guest star.

