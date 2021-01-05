5Star Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Disappearance’

Canadian drama series The Disappearance will premiere on 5Star on Saturday February 6th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Disappearance follows the Sullivan family in the wake of a terrifying family drama. As the fractured family bands together to solve the mystery that has uprooted their lives, long-held secrets are uncovered. Driven by hope and a relentless determination to do whatever necessary to uncover the mystery, the same hidden truths that threaten to shatter this family may also be the very key to reuniting them.

The drama series, which was created by Normand Daneau and Geneviève Simard, is produced by Productions Casablanca in association with Bell Media and NBCUniversal International Studio and stars Peter Coyote (E.T.), Aden Young (Rectfy), Camille Sullivan (The Man In The High Castle), Joanne Kelly (Warehouse 13), Micheline Lanctôt (Unité 9), Kevin Parent (Café de Flore) and newcomer Michael Riendeau. The executive producers are Joanne Forgues, Sophie Parizeau, Jean-Marc Casanova, JoAnn Alfano and Kristen Del Pero. The series initially aired in the UK on the now defunct Universal Channel back in 2018.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.