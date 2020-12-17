UKTV’s Alibi Channel Orders ‘Annika’ Adaptation, Nicola Walker To Star

UKTV’s Alibi channel has teamed with PBS Masterpiece to order Annika, an adaptation of the BBC Radio 4 drama. Nicola Walker (The Split, Unforgotten) is attached to star as lead character Detective Inspector Annika Strandhed.

Annika follows the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed, as she heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland.

Throughout the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter. “Annika navigates the world, her work and her home life in fabulously unique and unusual ways and I can’t wait to see her come to life in Scotland”, Nicola Walker said in a statement.

The six episode series is being produced by Black Camel Pictures in association with All3Media International. It was commissioned by UKTV’s Drama Commissioner Philippa Collie Cousins alongside UKTV’s Head of Scripted Pete Thornton, and ordered by Alibi Channel Director Emma Ayech. Annika is receiving funding support from Screen Scotland. The executive producers are Arabella Page Croft and Kieran Parker, while Philip John and Fiona Walton are attached to direct. UKTV said that further casting would be announced at a later date.

“Our new detective series Annika is a breath of fresh air: a whip smart detective, great cases and the glorious Scottish scenery”, said UKTV’s Phillippa Collie Cousins. “Nicola Walker has been integral in helping us develop her character, creating a maverick female detective who not only has Norwegian ancestry, but is dryly funny, a chaotic parent and a fish out of water. We’re also really excited to have a diverse writer’s room with lead writer, Nick Walker and emerging talents, Frances Poet and Lucia Haynes.”

While Arabella Page Croft, Co-Founder of Black Camel Pictures, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Nick Walker’s radio show Annika to life as a new marine homicide crime drama series. The show feels right at home in the cinematic landscape of Scotland’s dramatic lochs, rivers and seascapes. Fabulous Nicola Walker as Annika is already adored by audiences in Nick Walker’s hit radio series, so it’s a simply wonderful opportunity to bring this engaging, energetic show to a much wider audience with our broadcast partner Alibi and partners All3Media, Masterpiece and Screen Scotland.”