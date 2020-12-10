Syfy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Pandora’ Season 2

The second season of Pandora will receive its UK premiere on Syfy UK on Thursday January 14th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Pandora is set in the year 2199 and centers on a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction. The drama series, which was created by Mark A. Altman, is produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television and stars Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench, Raechelle Banno, John Harlan Kim, Ben Radcliffe, Banita Sandhu, Martin Bobb-Semple and Noah Huntley.

In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled Things Have Changed, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Oliver Dench), now both working for the Earth Confederacy Intelligence Services, attempt to track down the fugitive Tierney (Tina Casciani) and discover she is searching for a destructive weapon that can potentially destroy the entire Universe. Meanwhile, Jax comes face-to-face with a woman she never expected to see again: her mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee.) Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Brett Simmons directed the episode from a script by Mark A. Altman

