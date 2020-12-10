StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2; Releases Trailer & Key Art

The second season of Batman prequel series Pennyworth will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday February 28th, it has been announced. In addition to announcing the premiere date, StarzPlay has also released the trailer and key art for season two.

Pennyworth follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London.

The drama series, which hails from Gotham creator Bruno Heller and is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ian Puleston-Davies, Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram and Harriet Slater. Pennyworth is shot in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Check out the trailer and key art below: