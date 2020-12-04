StarzPlay Acquires UK Rights To CBS All Access’ Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Stand’

StarzPlay has secured the UK rights to CBS All Access’ Stephen King adaptation The Stand after striking a deal with international distributor ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The limited series will premiere on the streaming service on Sunday January 3rd.

The Stand explores and apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

The limited series, which will close with a new coda written by King himself, is produced by CBS Studios and stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adep, Amber Heard, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Irene Bedard, Nat Wolff, Eion Bailey, Heather Graham, Katherine McNamara, Fiona Dourif, Natalie Martinez, Hamish Linklater, Daniel Sunjata and Greg Kinnear.

Check out the trailer for The Stand below: