Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Simpsons’ Season 32

The thirty-second season of The Simpsons will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Friday January 15th at 8pm, it has been announced.

In the opening episode of the show’s thirty-second season, titled Undercover Burns, Mr. Burns goes undercover as “Fred” at the nuclear power plant and becomes friends with Homer and the gang. Burns implements all sorts of amenities to improve his employees’ lives, but a jealous Smithers plots to bring the old, bitter Burns back and destroy Fred.

