Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 12

The twelfth season of NCIS: Los Angeles will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Sunday January 3rd at 10pm, it has been announced.

NCIS: Los Angeles follows a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals that pose a threat to the nation’s security. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Daniela Ruah, Linda Hunt, Barrett Foa, Eric Christian Olsen and Renée Felice Smith.

In the opening episode of the show’s twelfth season, titled The Bear, when a Russian bomber goes missing while flying over U.S. soil, Callen and Sam must track it down in the desert and secure its weapons and intel before the Russians on board destroy the plane. Also, Hetty gives Nell a cryptic assignment.

