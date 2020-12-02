Sky One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Roald & Beatrix, The Tale Of The Curious Mouse’

Roald & Beatrix, The Tale Of The Curious Mouse will premiere on Sky One on Christmas Eve (Thursday December 24th) at 8:15pm, it has been announced.

Roald & Beatrix, The Tale Of The Curious Mouse follows famed author Beatrix Potter, who is coming to the end of her career. With her publisher hounding her for her next draft, she’s unable to concentrate and has had enough of writing children’s books. It’s not just her motivation that she has lost, her optometrist has recognised she has failing eyesight. With Christmas approaching, Beatrix is pressured, feeling increasingly out of touch with her readers, not to mention the trespassing fans and jovial door-knocking carol singers.

Her Cumbrian farm and ever-growing Herdwick sheep collection, her long-suffering husband William and disobedient animals including much loved pig called Sally, act as her only real comfort as she looks for inspiration and resists taking the easy way out with her Publisher. Two hundred or so miles away in Wales, life is changing for an anxious young boy called Roald. Having recently lost his older sister and now his father, the once happy six-year-old has found solace and comfort in books. The beloved tales of Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck fill his mind, distracting him from the funeral, sadness and the revelation that he might be sent to boarding school. Wanting to run away, he is encouraged by his mother Sophie to follow his dreams and visit his hero Beatrix Potter. Roald pushes his anxiety aside and they set off on his first big adventure.

Their extraordinary journey is filled with unpredictable and humorous characters all of whom ignite Roald’s imagination and provide comfort to his grieving mother. The dream of meeting his favourite author is eventually realised and their very special encounter proves to be both a magical and life changing moment for them both. The one-off ninety minute drama, which was penned by Abi Wilson, is produced by Hartswood Films and stars Dawn French (The Vicar Of Dibley), John Hannah (Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jessica Hynes (W1A), Rob Brydon (The Trip), Nina Sosanya (Brave New World), Nick Mohammed (Intelligence), newcomer Harry Tayler, Alison Steadman (Gavin And Stacey) and Bill Bailey (In The Long Run). Elaine Cameron is the producer, while David Kerr is directing. The executive producers are Abi Wilson, Sue Vertue and Dan Cheesbrough for Hartswood Films and Jon Mountague for Sky Studios.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.