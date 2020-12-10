Sky One Sets Premiere Date For ‘A Discovery Of Witches’ Season 2

The second season of A Discovery Of Witches will premiere on Sky One on Friday January 8th at 9pm, it has been announced.

A Discovery Of Witches is set in a world where witches, vampires and daemons secretly live and work alongside humans, hidden in plain sight. The drama series, which is based on Deborah Harkness’ trilogy of novels, is produced by Bad Wolf and stars Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Owen Teale, Alex Kingston, Lindsay Duncan, Valarie Pettiford, Edward Bluemel, Aiysha Hart, Trevor Eve, Malin Buska, Gregg Chillin, Trystan Gravelle, Tanya Moodie, Aisling Loftus and Daniel Ezra.

In season two, Matthew and Diana are in Elizabethan London, where they are hiding in time from the Congregation. Here they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. Back in the present day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah and Em, must take shelter with notorious witch hunter Ysabeau De Clermont at her ancestral home, Sept-Tours. Meanwhile, in Oxford, Marcus and Miriam take on Matthew’s mantle to protect daemons Nathaniel and Sophie, whose pregnancy is advancing. And Gerbert, Knox, Satu and Domenico are determined to hunt down every clue they can to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and the secrets their allies are keeping from them.

Joining the cast for season two is Steven Cree (Outlander), Sheila Hancock (Doctor Who), James Purefoy (The Following), Paul Rhys (Vincent and Theo), Barbara Marten (Casualty), Jacob Ifan (Cuffs), Holly Aird (Waking The Dead), Michael Lindall (Deep State), Adam Sklar (Faceless), Joshua Pickering, Elaine Cassidy (Harper’s Island), Victoria Yeates (Call The Midwife), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), Lois Chimimba (Doctor Who), Amy McAllister (Philomena), Milo Twomey (MotherFatherSon) and Tom Hughes (Victoria). Season two is based on Harkness’ novel ‘Shadow of Night’ and is being penned by Sarah Dollard, Susie Conklin and Pete McTighe.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.