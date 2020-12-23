Sky One Releases Trailer For ‘Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After’

Sky One has released the trailer for Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After, which is set to premiere on Wednesday December 23rd at 8pm.

Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After begins where the fable ends, with a story of two very unlikely friends. We all thought Jack had put an end to the Giant but guess what? The Giant is concussed but very much alive and stuck on earth with no way back to his house in the sky. Jack must think on his feet and outsmart the angry villagers to get the giant home.

Along the way, both characters discover their inner self belief and overcome their fears to help one another. The special, which was penned by The Dawson Brothers and David Walliams, is produced by King Bert Productions and stars David Walliams, Sheridan Smith, Blake Harrison, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Ashley McGuire and Daniel Rigby. Adam Browne is the producer, while David Sant is the director . The executive producers are King Bert’s Jo Sargent and Sky’s Tilusha Ghelani. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales.

Check out the trailer below: