Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Moonbase 8’

Moonbase 8 will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Monday December 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Moonbase 8 is set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator and follows eager astronauts Skip, Rook and their leader Cap as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel. The six episode comedy series is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions and stars Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) and John C. Reilly (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story)

