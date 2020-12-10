Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Euphoria’ Special

The second Euphoria special will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday January 25th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Euphoria explores the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor. It follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett, a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future.

Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn, a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs. The drama series, which was recently renewed for a second season, stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney. In the second special, titled F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob, follows Jules over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.