Netflix UK Releases Trailer For ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

Netflix UK has released the trailer for the third season of Cobra Kai, which is set to premiere on Friday January 8th.

Cobra Kai picks up thirty years after The Karate Kid and follows a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence as he seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi. The series is produced by Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

The show’s third season finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance. Netflix has already renewed Cobra Kai for a fourth season.

Check out the trailer below: