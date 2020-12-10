More4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 2

The second season of New Amsterdam will premiere on More4 on Thursday January 7th at 10pm, it has been announced.

New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin, Bellevue Hospital’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Not taking “no” for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

The drama series is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah and stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine. In the opening episode of season two, titled Your Turn, Max works to find a new normal three months after the catastrophic accident and the birth of his daughter. Kapoor grapples with the stigmas of aging, and Iggy has a successful day that inspires a life-changing idea. Meanwhile, Reynolds deals with an unreliable new intern.

