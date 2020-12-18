ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’

The Pembrokeshire Murders will premiere on ITV on Monday January 11th at 9pm, it has been announced.

In The Pembrokeshire Murders, two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins (Luke Evans) decided to reopen both cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.

The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer … Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again? The three-part drama, which is based on Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill’s true crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer, is produced by World Productions and stars Luke Evans, Keith Allen, Owen Teale, Alexandria Riley, Caroline Berry, Oliver Ryan and David Fynn. Nick Stevens penned the scripts, while Marc Evans is the director. Simon Heath is the executive producer.

