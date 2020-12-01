ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Birds Of A Feather’ 2020 Christmas Special

The Birds Of A Feather Christmas special will premiere on ITV on Christmas Eve (Thursday December 24th) at 9:15pm, it has been announced.

In this year’s Christmas special, it’s been three years since we last saw the Birds, after Tracey reluctantly sold the house they all shared to Dorien. At the end of a 2020 no-one could have predicted, we catch up with the inhabitants of our favourite Essex address… and find big changes in all their lives. Tracey and Dorien have been getting right on each others’ thruppennies, while Sharon has escaped to the other side of the world and is stuck on a Covid-cruise… Who can fill the Sharon-shaped hole in their lives this Christmas? The comedy series is produced by Hare and Tortoise and stars Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph. Les Dennis, Curtis Walker and Ami Metcalf guest star.

