ITV Releases Trailer For ‘The Bay’ Season 2

ITV has released the trailer for the second season of The Bay, which is set to premiere in 2021.

The Bay is set in the unique coastal town of Morecambe and follows Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong, a police family liaison officer. The drama series, which was created by Daragh Carville, is produced by Tall Story Pictures and stars Morven Christie, Daniel Ryan, Lindsey Coulson, Imogen King, Art Parkinson and Taheen Modak.

In the show’s second season, Lisa Armstrong is at a low ebb: forced to do menial police work whilst she watches Med go from strength to strength. But a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line. She must get under the skin of a new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself. Joining the cast for the show’s second season is Joe Absolom, James Cosmo, Stephen Tomkinson, Sharon Small, Sunetra Sarker, Owen McDonnell, Steven Robertson, Amy James-Kelly, Kerrie Taylor, Wendy Kweh, Julia Haworth and Jack Archer.

Check out the trailer below: