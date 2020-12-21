FOX UK Releases Trailer For ‘Damien’

FOX UK has released the trailer for The Omen sequel Damien, which is set to premiere on Thursday January 28th at 9pm.

Damien follows the adult life of Damien Thorn, the mysterious child from the 1976 horror film, The Omen, who has grown up seemingly unaware of the satanic forces around him. Haunted by his past, Damien must now come to terms with his true destiny — that he is the Antichrist. The saga begins when Damien, an acclaimed war photographer, returns home to New York after experiencing a traumatic event while on assignment in Syria.

Strange occurrences and flashbacks plague him and he is then forced to confront his true identity. The drama series, which was cancelled after a single season, is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and stars Bradley James (Homeland), Barbara Hershey (Once Upon A Time), Omid Abtahi (Better Call Saul), Megalyn E.K. (House Of Lies), Scott Wilson (The Walking Dead), David Meunier (Justified) and Robin Weigert (Sons Of Anarchy). The executive producers are Glen Mazzara, Ross Fineman and Pancho Mansfield.

Check out the trailer below: