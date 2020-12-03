FOX UK Acquires ‘Bless This Mess’ & ‘Damien’

FOX UK is adding two U.S. acquisitions to their slate. The Disney backed channel has secured the UK rights to ABC comedy Bless This Mess and A&E’s short-lived The Omen sequel Damien. Bless This Mess will premiere on Wednesday January 6th at 9pm, while Damien will premiere on Thursday January 28th at 9pm.

Bless This Mess follows newlyweds Rio and Mike as they make the decision to move from big city New York to rural Nebraska. After dropping everything (including their jobs and overbearing mother-in-law) to make the move from skyscrapers to farmhouses, they soon realize that the simpler life isn’t as easy as they planned.

Rio and Mike must now learn how to weather the storm as they are faced with unexpected challenges in their new life as farmers. The single-camera comedy series, which was created by Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios and stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob. The executive producers are Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O’Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard. ABC cancelled the series after two seasons.

Damien follows the adult life of Damien Thorn, the mysterious child from the 1976 horror film, The Omen, who has grown up seemingly unaware of the satanic forces around him. Haunted by his past, Damien must now come to terms with his true destiny — that he is the Antichrist. The saga begins when Damien, an acclaimed war photographer, returns home to New York after experiencing a traumatic event while on assignment in Syria.

Strange occurrences and flashbacks plague him and he is then forced to confront his true identity. The drama series, which was cancelled after a single season, is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and stars Bradley James (Homeland), Barbara Hershey (Once Upon A Time), Omid Abtahi (Better Call Saul), Megalyn E.K. (House Of Lies), Scott Wilson (The Walking Dead), David Meunier (Justified) and Robin Weigert (Sons Of Anarchy). The executive producers are Glen Mazzara, Ross Fineman and Pancho Mansfield.

At FOX UK, Bless This Mess and Damien joins a slate of first run U.S. acquisitions that also includes: CBS dramas Bull, NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans; AMC’s The Walking Dead; FX’s Atlanta and Mr Inbetween; Hulu’s The Orville; and TBS’ American Dad. Other recent acquisitions include NBC’s Perfect Harmony and Fox’s Outmatched.