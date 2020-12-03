FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘NCIS’ Season 18

The eighteenth season of NCIS will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Friday January 22nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario & Don McGill, NCIS follows a team of investigators working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s (NCIS) Major Case Response Team, which is led by veteran Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.

In the opening episode of the show’s eighteenth season, titled Sturgeon Season, Gibbs and Fornell (Joe Spano) attempt to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell’s daughter. Also, the team deals with the case of a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room. Michael Zinberg directed the episode from a script by Scott Williams. Due to new filming protocols as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, season eighteen will run a shorter-than-usual length of sixteen episodes.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.