Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Friday March 19th, it has been announced.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier follows Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. The pair team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. The six episode miniseries is produced by Marvel Studios and stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell.

