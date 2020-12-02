Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘All Creatures Great And Small’ Christmas Special

The All Creatures Great And Small Christmas special will premiere on Channel 5 on Tuesday December 22nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

All Creatures Great And Small chronicles the heartwarming and humorous adventures of a young country vet. This new adaptation will preserve the rich spirit, tone and values of Herriot’s iconic characters and stories and will bring to life his sharply observed, entertaining and incredibly funny tales of country life in the North of England for a modern audience, introducing a new generation to his life-affirming stories. The drama series is produced by Playground and stars Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse, Rachel Shenton, Dame Diana Rigg, Matthew Lewis and Nigel Havers.

In the special, it’s Christmas Eve and the day before Helen and Hugh’s much anticipated wedding. James is trying to bury his pain over Helen and has invited his new girlfriend Connie to the annual Skeldale Christmas party. Preparations are well under way, Tristan has decked the halls with mistletoe and Mrs Hall has laid on a feast and is looking forward to her son Edward returning for Christmas. Siegfried is delighted when Dorothy turns up and wonders if now is the time to throw caution to the wind. As the house fills with locals James receives a call from Bert Chapman who wants help with his dog who is struggling to give birth. James has to leave the party and is surprised when Helen asks if she can go with him to get away from all the wedding gossip. James wonders if he will be able to suppress his true feelings for her.

