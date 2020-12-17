Channel 5 Orders T.M. Logan Adaptation ‘The Holiday’

Several months after TVWise first reported that the project was in the works at NENT Studios UK and Trevor Eve’s Projector Pictures, Channel 5 has commissioned T.M. Logan Adaptation The Holiday as a four episode series.

The Holiday tells the story of a group of families enjoying a week together in the sun. Four women who have been best friends for as long as they can remember making the most of a luxurious villa in the south of France. But on the day they arrive, Kate uncovers a secret: her husband is having an affair.

The dream holiday quickly becomes a nightmare when she suspects the other woman is one of her best friends, working against Kate to destroy her family. But which one is it? As Kate closes in on the truth in the stifling Mediterranean heat, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagined…Because someone in the villa may be prepared to kill to keep their secret hidden.

“I look forward to seeing the result of this creative collaboration”, said Sebastian Cardwell, Senior Vice-President and Deputy Director of Programmes for Channel 5, who commissioned the adaptation. “With a compelling storyline drawn from a real page-turner of a book, and a sun-kissed Mediterranean backdrop, The Holiday should make thrilling television.” Since The Holiday entered development, both Clapperboard Studios and Night Train Media have boarded the project. Michael Crompton, who previously worked with Projector on the short-lived ITV drama Kidnap And Ransom, is penning the project. The executive producers are Dave Clarke from NENT Studios UK, Rachel Gesua and Trevor Eve from Projector Pictures, Mike Benson from Clapperboard Studios, and Herbert Kloiber and Olivia Pahl from Night Train Media.

“Channel 5 has commissioned some standout, ratings-winning thrillers in the past couple of years, so we are delighted that it quickly saw the potential in The Holiday as its next gripping new drama series. At NENT Studios UK, we pride ourselves on finding interesting projects, driving their development and then bringing together the right investment and creative partners to make those projects really fly”, said NENT Studios UK’s Commercial Director Adam Barth. “After the success of Channel 5’s Cold Call (produced by the same team under sister label Chalkboard TV), Clapperboard Studios was seen as a natural co-production partner for The Holiday and we are excited to be working with Mike and his talented team, alongside our development partners for this series, Projector Pictures and Night Train Media.”