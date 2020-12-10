Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Great’

The Great will premiere on Channel 4 on Sunday January 3rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Tony McNamara, The Great is described as a satirical comedy drama that chronicles the anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia and follows the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great – the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

The series is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television and stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. McNamara executive produces alongside Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. The series previously aired in the UK on StarzPlay.

