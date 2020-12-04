Channel 4 Releases Trailer For ‘Quentin Blake’s Clown’

Channel 4 has released the trailer for Quentin Blake’s Clown, which is set to premiere on Christmas Day (Friday December 25th) at 7:40pm.

Quentin Blake’s Clown brings to life the adventures of a little toy clown, thrown away with a load of old discarded toys, as he goes on a journey to find a new loving home for himself and his friends. The half-hour animated special, which is based on the book of the same name, is produced by Eagle Eye Drama and features the voice of Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter).

”We’re delighted that this Christmas, Channel 4 will show this enduring tale of a box of once much-loved, now discarded toys and Clown’s impassioned journey to find them all a new home”, said Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick. “Quentin Blake’s unique style of drawing has been delightfully realised in animation form by the extremely talented team at Eagle Eye Drama. I’m excited to be part of such a dynamic European collaboration, and we’re very pleased that Helena Bonham-Carter has agreed to bring her distinctive, rich voice to the story.”

Check out the trailer below: