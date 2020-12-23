Channel 4 Releases Trailer For ‘It’s A Sin’

Channel 4 has released the trailer for It’s A Sin (formerly known as Boys), which is set to premiere in 2021.

It’s A Sin charts the joy and heartbreak of four friends during a decade in which everything changed It’s 1981, the start of a new decade and Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin begin a new life in London. Strangers at first, these young gay lads, and their best friend Jill, find themselves thrown together, and soon share each other’s adventures.

But a new virus is on the rise, and soon their lives will be tested in ways they never imagined. As the decade passes, and they grow up in the shadow of AIDS, they’re determined to live and love more fiercely than ever. The drama series, which was created by Russell T. Davies, is produced by Red Production Company and stars Olly Alexander, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and Lydia West.

Check out the trailer below:

It’s here. The unmissable trailer for #ItsASin, a brand new drama from Russell T Davies. Coming soon to All 4 and Channel 4. pic.twitter.com/sjJKLDsvoj — Channel 4 (@Channel4) December 17, 2020