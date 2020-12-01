BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Upstart Crow’ 2020 Christmas Special

The Upstart Crow Christmas special will premiere on BBC Two on Monday December 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Ben Elton, Upstart Crow follows the quest of William Shakespeare to make it as a playwright in London, whilst juggling family life with his loved ones in Stratford-upon-Avon. The comedy series is produced by BBC Studios and stars David Mitchell, Harry Enfield, Paula Wilcox, Liza Tarbuck, Helen Monks, Gemma Whelan, Rob Rouse, Mark Heap, Dominic Coleman, Steve Speirs, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Tim Downie and Spencer Jones.

In the Christmas special, the plague has hit London and as Christmas approaches Will and Kate are in wave fifteen of state-enforced home confinement together in Will’s London lodgings. As Kate fills endless time with baking, painting, hoarding, clapping and DIY haircuts, Will is doing his absolute best to use the plaguey lock-in to pen a classic for the new King so his head doesn’t end up in a basket. The problem is he’s got zero inspiration… Can Will come up with the perfect play? And far from their friends and loved ones can he and Kate find a way to create their own kind of Christmas merriment?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.