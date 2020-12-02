BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Two Doors Down’ Christmas Special

The Two Doors Down Christmas special will premiere on BBC Two on Monday December 28th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Two Doors Down is set in the fictional Scottish suburban street Latimer Crescent and follow the residents as they navigate the trials and tribulations of suburban life. The comedy series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson, Elaine C Smith, Jamie Quinn and Kieran Hodgson.

In the Christmas special, Covid-19 has wrecked Colin and Cathy’s plans for a Dubai Christmas so they’ve rented a luxury lodge in the Highlands and have invited Beth, Eric, Christine, Ian and Gordon along for the bit between Christmas and New Year. It may be a change of location but not in Cathy’s behaviour. Let’s just say it isn’t a case of goodwill to all men when she starts the celebrations a little bit early. The Christmas special will not feature Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely and Joy McAvoy, but they will be back for the show’s fifth season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.