BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Motherland’ Christmas Special

The Motherland Christmas special will premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday December 23rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Motherland explores the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood, looking at the competitive and unromantic sides of parenting – not the cute and acceptable public face of motherhood. The comedy series is produced by Merman and Delightful Industries and stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Philippa Dunne, Lucy Punch, Paul Ready and Tanya Moodie.

In the Christmas special, it’s time for Amanda’s Annual Seasonal Soiree. Nothing says festive like Evil Santa, a thirty-foot Christmas Tree and very strict rules about where you can and can’t drink mulled wine. Only Meg has an official party invite but Julia, Kevin and Liz tag along as her plus threes. Apart from Anne, the gang find the other guests a little frosty, but for Julia it’s still a welcome distraction from playing festive butler to a houseful of in-laws. Liz is trying to ignore Christmas altogether whilst Kevin is single-handedly stuffing, wrapping, roasting, parboiling, laying up, washing up and decorating everything he can lay his hands on.

