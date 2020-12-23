BBC Two Acquires UK Rights To FX’s ‘A Teacher’, Sets January Premiere

BBC Two has secured the UK rights to the Kate Mara and Nick Robinson fronted limited series A Teacher. The series will premiere on the channel on Sunday January 3rd at 10pm with a double-bill.

A Teacher examines the complexities and consequences of an illegal relationship between a female teacher, Claire and her male high school student, Eric. Dissatisfied in their own lives, Claire and Eric discover an undeniable escape in each other, but their relationship accelerates faster than anticipated and the damage becomes impossible to ignore.

The limited series, which was created by Hannah Fidell and is based on the feature film of the same name, is produced by FX Productions and stars Kate Mara (House Of Cards) and Nick Robinson (Love, Simon). In addition to creating the series, Fidell serves as an executive producer alongside Daniel Brocklehurst, Jason Bateman, Kate Mara and Michael Costigan. The BBC secured the rights to the limited series, which airs state-side on ‘FX On Hulu’, out of their long-term output agreement with FX Networks.

Check out the BBC’s trailer for A Teacher below: