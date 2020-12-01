BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Zog And The Flying Doctors’

Zog And The Flying Doctor will premiere on BBC One on Christmas Day (Friday December 25th) at 2:35pm, it has been announced.

In Zog and the Flying Doctors, Zog, Pearl and Gadabout are now a flying doctor trio, caring for creatures including a mermaid, a unicorn and a sneezy lion. However, when bad weather forces them to land at the palace, Pearl is locked up by her uncle, the King. Zog and Gadabout try in vain to set her free. Pearl gets a chance to escape, but instead decides to stay and care for the ill King, in the process gaining his respect, regaining his love and with it her freedom.

The adaptation, which is based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and is a follow-up to 2018’s Zog, is produced by Magic Light Pictures, with animation services being provided by Giant Animation in Dublin, and features the voices of Sir Lenny Henry, Rob Brydon, Patsy Ferran, Hugh Skinner, Daniel Ings, Mark Bonnar, Lucian Msamati and Alexandra Roach. This marks the eighth adaptation of a Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler title for the BBC.

