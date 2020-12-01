BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Worzel Gummidge: Saucy Nancy’

Worzel Gummidge: Saucy Nancy will premiere on BBC One on Christmas Eve (Thursday December 24th) at 5:55pm, it has been announced.

Worzel Gummidge follows the titular character, who is the Scarecrow of Ten Acre Field. The series, which is based on the books by Barbara Euphan Todd, is produced by Leopard Pictures, Treasure Trove Productions and Lola Entertainment and stars Mackenzie Crook, India Brown and Thierry Wickens,

In the new episode, titled Saucy Nancy, When Worzel Gummidge, Susan and John visit a scrapyard, Worzel overhears the grumbling of a foul-mouthed old friend – the carved ship’s figurehead, Saucy Nancy. She has been languishing, unsold in the yard for years and longs to return to the sea. Worzel and the kids promise to get her there, but will her ship be waiting? Worzel doubts it, but Nancy is convinced.

She can feel it in her carvings. Adventure unfurls, as the strange foursome navigate their way to the coast on foot, by bus, wheelbarrow, motorbike and sidecar. It was never going to be straightforward. In a rare trip out of Scatterbrook, Worzel gets to see a wild moorland and the spectacular white cliffs of Seashell that provide the backdrop to this story of friendship and belonging. Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter) stars as Saucy Nancy, while Vanessa Redgrave (The Thirteenth Tales) plays Peg. Mackenzie Crook penned the script and served as director. Gill Isles is the producer. The executive producers are Kristian Smith, Lisa Thomas, Mackenzie Crook and Patrick D. Pidgeon.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.