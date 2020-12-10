BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Traces’

Traces will premiere on BBC One on Monday January 4th at 9pm, it has been announced. The UKTV original series previously aired in the UK on Alibi.

Traces explores the world of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and follows Emma Hedges, Professor Sarah Gordon and Professor Kathy Torrance – who together will use the rigors of forensics to uncover the truth about an unsolved murder case. When 23-year-old Emma Hedges returns to Scotland to take up a new position as a lab assistant at SIFA, she signs up to a MOOC – Massive Online Open Course – which teaches the principles of forensic science.

But she soon discovers that the fictitious case study has a strikingly similar and shocking link to her past. As Emma’s sleuthing takes her into darker corners and unpicks more and more secrets, it becomes clear that she should trust no-one. It will be Sarah and Kathy’s exacting minds that reward Emma’s faith in the science that has fuelled her imagination and who will ultimately bring a killer to justice. The drama series, which is based on an idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid and penned by Amelia Bulimore, is produced by Red Production Company and stars Molly Windsor, Laura Fraser, Jennifer Spence, Martin Compston, Laurie Brett, Vincent Regan, Michael Nardone and John Gordan Sinclair. Alibi has ordered a second season.

