BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity’

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity will premiere on BBC One on Tuesday December 22nd at 7pm, it has been announced.

A TV adaptation of Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong, The Goes Wrong Show follows The Cornley Drama Society undertaking another ambitious endeavour, held back by prolific over-actor Robert Grove, the screen-hogging Sandra Wilkinson and the artistically mistrusted Dennis Tyde. The series is produced by Mischief Screen and Big Talk Production and stars Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

In The Nativity, The Goes Wrong Show team present their take on the Nativity story, generously funded by a corporate sponsor after the BBC’s refusal to pay for any more of the Cornley Dramatic Society’s work. As ever, all soon descends into chaos; an ingenious pop-up book set proves a physical danger to both cast and crew, the Angel Gabriel develops a firework obsession, the actors inside a donkey have a terrible falling out resulting in unnecessary nudity and there is much more fire than anyone anticipated. Oh, and the baby Jesus is eaten by a sheep. In between, the greatest story ever told is told.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.