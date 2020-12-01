BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Pandemonium’

Pandemonium will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday December 30th at 9:45pm, it has been announced.

Created by Tom Basden, Pandemonium follows the Jessop family, for whom 2020 has been an absolute nightmare. Having seen their finances and future plans devastated, they’ve also had to abandon their holiday of a lifetime to California. With family morale at an all-time low, the Jessops decide they’re going to have their summer holiday after all, even if it means doing it in December. In Margate.

All filmed by their youngest son, Pandemonium charts the Jessops last, dogged attempt at some quality family time in 2020, despite the best efforts of a global pandemic to pull them apart. The one-off comedy is produced by BBC Studios and stars Katherine Parkinson (Defending the Guilty, The IT Crowd), Jim Howick (Sex Education, Ghosts), Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey, Hold the Sunset), Tom Basen (After Life, Plebs) and Tori Allen-Martin (Pure, Unforgotten).

