BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Not Going Out’ Season 11

The eleventh season of Not Going Out will premiere on BBC One on Friday January 8th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

Created by Lee Mack, Not Going Out follows Lee and Lucy as they tackle the challenges of raising seven year old Charlie, five year old twins Benji and Molly, and keep the romance alive in their marriage. The comedy series is produced by Avalon Television and stars Lee Mack, Sally Bretton, Finley Southby, Max Pattison, Francesca Newman, Max Willis, Bobby Ball, Hugh Dennis, Abigail Cruttenden, Geoffrey Whitehead and Deborah Grant.

In the opening episode of the show’s eleventh season, titled Small Package, when Lee unknowingly pulls apart the packaging only to discover it’s not his, but also it’s a somewhat personal item, and to top it off, there’s no way to hide it’s been opened, how will he un-awkwardly get it back to its rightful owner? With the usually calm Toby (Hugh Dennis) on hand to help, surely a catastrophic drama can be averted? Of course not.

