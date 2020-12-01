BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Not Going Out’ 2020 Christmas Special

The Not Going Out Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday December 30th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Lee Mack, Not Going Out follows Lee and Lucy as they tackle the challenges of raising seven year old Charlie, five year old twins Benji and Molly, and keep the romance alive in their marriage. The comedy series is produced by Avalon Television and stars Lee Mack, Sally Bretton, Finley Southby, Max Pattison, Francesca Newman, Max Willis, Bobby Ball, Hugh Dennis, Abigail Cruttenden, Geoffrey Whitehead and Deborah Grant.

In the Christmas special, It’s New Year’s Eve and we join Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton), Lee’s lovably feckless father Frank (Bobby Ball), generally put upon Toby (Hugh Dennis), the ever uptight Anna (Abigail Cruttenden), Lucy’s occasionally pompous father Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead) and an unusually high-spirited mother Wendy (Deborah Grant) as they wait for the traditional midnight… trifle? When parlour games are suspended in favour of a no-holds-barred round of New Year’s Resolutions, the fireworks might be in the house when friendly suggestions on how to improve individual behaviour are received with not a lot of festive spirit. Will it be a Happy New Year for Lee and Lucy in suburbia?

