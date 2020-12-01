BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ New Year’s Special

The Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s special will premiere on BBC One on New Year’s Day (Friday January 1st) at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Brendan O’Carroll, Mrs Brown’s Boys follows family matriarch Agnes Brown and her close-knit family. The comedy series, which is produced by BBC Scotland/BBC Studios and BOCPIX in association with RTE, stars Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Fiona O’Carroll, Danny O’Carroll, Pat Shields, Dermot O’Neill, Amanda Woods, Eilish O’Carroll, Paddy Houlihan, Martin Delany, Damien McKiernan, Gary Hollywood and Conor Moloney.

In the New Year’s special, titled Mammy’s Memories, There’s more hilarity and hi-jinx from Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll) and her family as they cope with life after lockdown. Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll) hasn’t been sleeping well and is determined to tell Agnes about her dreams. Agnes has other things on her mind as Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) has a significant birthday coming up and isn’t happy about it. But priorities are soon put in focus when Winnie’s house is burgled, and Agnes gets the Gardai round so Winnie can give a statement. When Buster (Danny O’Carroll) and Dermot (Paddy Houlihan) hear Winnie’s mother’s much loved wedding ring has been stolen, they go in search of the perpetrator. All they need is a proper description from Winnie. Easier said than done.

