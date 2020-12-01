BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ 2020 Christmas Special

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Christmas Day (Friday December 25th) at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Brendan O’Carroll, Mrs Brown’s Boys follows family matriarch Agnes Brown and her close-knit family. The comedy series, which is produced by BBC Scotland/BBC Studios and BOCPIX in association with RTE, stars Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Fiona O’Carroll, Danny O’Carroll, Pat Shields, Dermot O’Neill, Amanda Woods, Eilish O’Carroll, Paddy Houlihan, Martin Delany, Damien McKiernan, Gary Hollywood and Conor Moloney.

In the Christmas special, titled Mammy Of The People, it’s Christmas once again in the Brown household and Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll) and her family are trying to get used to “the new normal”. Luckily, things haven’t changed that much. Mrs Brown has a new tree, Grandad (Dermot O’Neill) has a new complaint and Buster (Danny O’Carroll) and Dermot (Paddy Houlihan) have new jobs, helping to raise awareness of the coronavirus. There’s much to distract them too, as Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll) and Agnes have entered a competition in the Radio Times to perform an alternative Queen’s speech and are waiting to hear if they’ve won. Plus they’ve been told to look out for a flasher called the Knickie Knackie Dickie who’s been terrorising households around Finglas. Meanwhile, Father Damien (Conor Moloney) is worried he’s not getting his Christmas message across and has come to Agnes for some advice.

