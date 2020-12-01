BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘King Gary’ Christmas Special

The King Gary Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday December 23rd at 10pm, it has been announced.

King Gary follows Gary King and love-of-his life, Terri as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. Gary’s quest to impress the neighbours and fill dad, Big Gary’s big shoes, might be more successful if he wasn’t such a drama-queen but there’s always a lot of love around in Butterchurn Crescent. The comedy series, which was created by Tom Davis and James De Frond, is produced by Shiny Button and stars Tom Davis, Laura Checkley, Simon Day, Camille Coduri, Laura Checkley, Neil Maskell, Romesh Ranganathan, Dustin Demri-Burns, Lisa McGrillis, Mim Shaikh and Emma Sidi. Rupert Majendie is the series producer, while co-creator James De Frond is directing. The executive producers are Andy Brereton, Tom Davis and James De Frond.

In the Christmas special, Gary King is setting out to ensure the annual Butterchurn Crescent Christmas Lights Display is bigger and brighter than ever, lighting up the neighbourhood after a tough year. However, his neighbours aren’t quite so keen to go all out as they tighten their belts, keep the ‘leccy bills lean and turn to Secret Santa. Could a last-minute million-pound contract help Gary fund the Crescent’s illuminations and save Christmas?! Meanwhile, Terri struggles to get into the festive spirit when she discovers Teddy has fallen out of love with Christmas and is refusing to sing at his choir concert, whilst Big Gary and Denise host the festive house guests from hell.

