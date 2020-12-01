BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Ghosts’ Christmas Special

The Ghosts Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday December 23rd at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

Ghosts is described as a multi-character sitcom set in the crumbling country pile of Button Hall, which is home to numerous restless spirits who have died there over the centuries. But their lives – or, rather, afterlives – are thrown into turmoil when a young urban couple – Alison and Mike – surprisingly inherit the peaceful derelict house and make plans to turn it into a bustling family hotel.

The comedy series – which hails from the Horrible Histories team of Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond – is produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There and stars Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Charlotte Ritchie, Katy Wix and Lolly Adefope. The executive producers are Alison Carpenter, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen.

In the Christmas special, it’s Christmas at Button House, and as Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) are hosting his family for the first time, Mike is determined to make it perfect. However his plan to make his parents relax may be optimistic. Alison is also determined to deliver the best Christmas ever for the living and the dead, although the latter aren’t filled with festive cheer. It turns out Christmas just isn’t that much fun when you’re deceased. A new arrival in the house forces Julian (Simon Farnaby) to confront past wrongs and as he delves into memories of his former life, he has a revelation that could help the ghosts rediscover the real message of Christmas.

