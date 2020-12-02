BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Doctor Who’ New Year’s Special

The Doctor Who New Year’s special will premiere on New Year’s Day (Friday January 1st) at 6:45pm, it has been announced.

Doctor Who is produced by BBC Studios and stars Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. BBC America co-produces for the U.S. market. Chris Chibnall is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Matt Strevens.

In the Christmas special, titled The Revolution Of The Daleks, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor?

