BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Death In Paradise’ Season 10

The tenth season of Death In Paradise will premiere on BBC One on Thursday January 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ralf Little, Tobi Bakare, Elizabeth Bourgine and Don Warrington. As TVWise previously reported, Shyko Amos and Aude Legastelois-Bidé are exiting the series, whil Joséphine Jobert is set to return for season ten.

In season ten, Neville realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him? The arrival of twins is the least of JP’s challenges as he finds Marlon – and some shocking developments at work – testing him to his limits. Selwyn’s frustrations with his new detective take a back seat when he finds himself in the firing line and Catherine’s life is turned upside down when the death of a friend pulls her into grave danger. Original series star Ben Miller is also set to make a cameo appearance this season.

