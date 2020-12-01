BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Call The Midwife’ 2020 Christmas Special

The Call The Midwife Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Christmas Day (Friday December 25th) at 7:40pm, it has been announced.

Call The Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who was a district midwife in London’s east end during the 1950′s. The drama series is produced by Neal Street Productions and stars Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Max Macmillan, Daniel Laurie and Zephryn Taitte.

This year’s Christmas special is set in December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane. Ann Tricklebank is the series producer, while Syd Macartney is the director.

