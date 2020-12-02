BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Black Narcissus’

Black Narcissus will premiere on BBC One on Sunday December 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Black Narcissus is set in Mopu, Himalayas, in 1934. A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy. During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas.

The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai, who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the ‘House of Women’ of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati. Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean, isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth. As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation. The drama series, which is based on the novel by Rumer Godden, is produced by DNA TV in association with FX Productions and stars Gemma Arterton, Alessandro Nivola, Aisling Franciosi, Diana Rigg, Jim Broadbent, Rosie Cavaliero, Karen Bryson, Patsy Ferran, Nila Aalia, Kulvinder Ghir, Chaneil Kular, Dipika Kunwar, Gina McKee, Soumil Malla and Gianni Gonsalves.

